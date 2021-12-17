Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.20% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $127,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,266. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.