InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

