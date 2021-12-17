International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.