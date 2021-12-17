International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,891.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,731.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.