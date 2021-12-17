International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.