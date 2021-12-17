International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,310 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.