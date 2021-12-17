International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $399,969.44 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 339,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,462. The stock has a market cap of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

