Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 739 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

