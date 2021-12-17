Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

