InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE)’s share price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 7,594,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36,360% from the average daily volume of 20,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

