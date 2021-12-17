InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Stock Price Up 3%

InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 2,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IVT)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

