Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 20,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 6,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.