Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 2,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.