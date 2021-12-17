Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.45

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.45 and traded as low as $82.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 8,995 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $6,081,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

