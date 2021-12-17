Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.02

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $19.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 649,135 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 487,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.