Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.92 and last traded at $85.47. 143,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 54,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.