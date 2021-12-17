Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.