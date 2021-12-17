Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

