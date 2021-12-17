Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.28. 2,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 167.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

