Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 17th (BFLY, FHI, KORE, MCO, PNT, SUI, TASK, TWI, TWKS, UNCFF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 17th:

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $419.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well poised for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet. Its inorganic growth efforts are expected to help further diversify revenues and expand its global reach. Thus, these deals are likely to aid the company's financials. However, market volatility and a challenging macroeconomic environment might hamper the company's financials in the near term. Also, persistently mounting operating expenses, mainly due to investments in franchises and acquisitions, are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

