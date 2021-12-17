Investors Purchase Large Volume of Helix Energy Solutions Group Call Options (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average daily volume of 168 call options.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 6,094,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,176. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

