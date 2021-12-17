Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: CSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

12/14/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

12/13/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

12/9/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

12/6/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

12/2/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/23/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/22/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/17/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/16/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

10/29/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.45. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -383.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

