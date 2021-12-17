Invinity Energy Systems’ (IES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 228.08% from the stock’s current price.

LON IES opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £87.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. Invinity Energy Systems has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.82.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,169 ($5,509.45).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.