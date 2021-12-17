Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Invitae by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

