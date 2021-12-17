Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.71. 122,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,610,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invitae by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $481,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

