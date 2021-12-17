ION (ION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303,891.06

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $303,891.06 and approximately $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00234858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00551501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00073788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,679,122 coins and its circulating supply is 13,779,122 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.