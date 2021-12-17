IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.58. 6,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.