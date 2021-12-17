iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

iQIYI stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

