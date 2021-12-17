Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 490,594 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $14.02.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

