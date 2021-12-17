iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $86.93 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

