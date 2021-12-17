iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 6.03% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,427. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

