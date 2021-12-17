iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.33. 226,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 165,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.