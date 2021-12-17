iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after acquiring an additional 764,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

