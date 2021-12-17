iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 288,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,552,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.