iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 9.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

