iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 17.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $69,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $108.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.