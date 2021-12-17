iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

