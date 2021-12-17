iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

IXG opened at $79.78 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

