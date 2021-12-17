iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.07. 28,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 23,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.