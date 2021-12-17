iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.27% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $425,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,040. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.