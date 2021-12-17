iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 665.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 707,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,616.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 116,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

