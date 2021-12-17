iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 40.8% in November

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ACWI opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

