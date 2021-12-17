iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.48% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $404,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.017 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.