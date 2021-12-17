iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $180,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

