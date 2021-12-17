iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

