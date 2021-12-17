iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $196,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

