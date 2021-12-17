iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

