iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

