iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 3,677,630 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.