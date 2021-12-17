iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

